The club confirmed this evening that Jack McIntyre has joined Radcliffe FC on a 28-day loan.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper has featured twice in the Premier League 2 this season.

But the ex-Everton man has moved to the Northern Premier League side until February.

Kristjaan Speakman

A club statement said: “Everyone at SAFC wishes Jack all the best during his time at Stainton Park.”

McIntyre was on trial at Sunderland for much of the pre-season campaign and signed a contract in the summer.

