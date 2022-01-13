Sunderland AFC transfer news: Sporting director Kirstjaan Speakman sanctions 28-day loan move for ex-Everton goalkeeper
One of Sunderland’s youngsters has departed on loan.
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 5:32 pm
The club confirmed this evening that Jack McIntyre has joined Radcliffe FC on a 28-day loan.
The 19-year-old goalkeeper has featured twice in the Premier League 2 this season.
But the ex-Everton man has moved to the Northern Premier League side until February.
A club statement said: “Everyone at SAFC wishes Jack all the best during his time at Stainton Park.”
McIntyre was on trial at Sunderland for much of the pre-season campaign and signed a contract in the summer.