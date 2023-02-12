Willis recently left Sunderland following his recovery from long-term knee issue after his playing contract expired in the summer. The Black Cats, however, extended it to allow him to recover fully from two major patellar tendon injuries that had sidelined him for well over a year.

With competition for defensive places severe in the long term on Wearside, all parties agreed it is best for him to try and kickstart his career elsewhere with Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth handing the 28-year-old a chance back in League One.

The defender had been on trial at Adams Park before signing for the Chairboys in time to be named on the bench for Saturday’s important league One clash against rivals Derby County.

Ex-Sunderland defender Jordan Willis