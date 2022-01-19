The Black Cats have completed the signing of centre-back Danny Batth from Stoke City, despite interest from other clubs.

Batth has opted to join the Black Cats on an 18-month deal, becoming the second signing of the January transfer window after Trai Hume. Sunderland have not paid a fee.

Johnson was also asked about transfer targets Jermain Defoe and Patrick Roberts in his press conference.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JPIMedia

Scroll down to see what the Sunderland head coach had to say:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor