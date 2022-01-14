Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Lee Johnson aware of Jermain Defoe's situation after Rangers exit as Frederik Alves is recalled by West Ham
The January transfer window is now 14 days old and Sunderland are looking to make more signings before the end of the month.
The Black Cats will be hoping to get back to winning ways this weekend when they travel to Accrington Stanley – and head coach Lee Johnson spoke to the media earlier today.
Scroll down to find out what he had to say, as well as the latest SAFC news and transfer talk:
Last updated: Friday, 14 January, 2022, 13:50
- Lee Johnson spoke to the media earlier today.
- The Black Cats will face Accrington Stanley tomorrow afternoon (3pm kick-off).
- Frederik Alves has been recalled by West Ham after making 10 appearances on loan at Sunderland.
- Johnson says Sunderland are aware of Jermain Defoe’s situation.
That brings to an end the TV part of the press conference but Johnson has also spoken to the written press, including our SAFC writer Phil Smith.
Johnson on balance of squad
“We haven’t got the perfect balance at the moment and are asking players to do jobs that aren’t natural to them.
“The job that we have asked Bailey Wright to do or Lynden Gooch, what haven’t we asked Lynden Gooch to do?
“I think everyone in League One will have to deal with situations and scenarios.
“I’m happy with the tactical flexibility we have in the group.”
Johnson on Jack Diamond
There is always an opportunity to impress.
If Jack Diamond bangs in five goals there is no way he is going back anywhere.
It’s always taking into account that individual and that individual’s progression.
Obviously Jack is a young player who has come through our academy so we have a big responsibility to do what is right in terms of his development.
That is how it will be judged and if he’s getting game time here then he stays in, but if we feel that game time is limited or restricted in any way and someone can offer him more, we have to conclude that would be the right thing to do.
Johnson on Jermain Defoe’s situation
“We are fully aware of Jermain’s situation as everybody is.
“We are fully aware of Jermain’s character traits and professional standards over the course of his career.
“As with any transfer scenario there are a million things that would have to happen for that to be beneficial for all parties.
“It’s an open market player that would be in consideration for the pros and cons, as would any other open market player.
“Obviously the rapport with the area will always come into account and that respect for an individual, not only as a great human being but who has also had a fantastic career, will always come into it.”
Johnson on team news
“Touch wood with the whole Covid stuff but as it stands we will welcome two or three back into the squad.”
Johnson on Alves recall
“The thinking was game time.
“From Frederik’s point of view it was disappointing, and with all good intentions we take a player on loan from a Premier League club and expect him to play.
“Obviously the consistency of results, averaging nearly two points a game, the consistency or partnerships and the emergence of Callum Doyle, he has played nearly every minute of every game which you don’t expect from a player who has just turned 18.
“The performances of some of the players on that right side has left game time and opportunities limited.
“Understandably everybody benefits, we get a little bit back in the budget to bring players in, West Ham get to recall him and Alves takes the learning from the loan.
“He will go back a better well-rounded human being and footballer.”
Johnson on whether he’ll have a touchline ban
“No, it doesn’t happen with managers.
“You get charged. It’s very difficult when an 18-year-old is being attacked not to put your hand up in self defence.
“That incident will be looked at and I will argue my case which in my opinion I should be let off.”
Johnson on Accrington
“I think we have to execute our game plan well, which is something we didn’t do against Lincoln.
“Every game is different and are aware Accrington do a tremendous job with their resources.
“It will be a really good game and I expect both teams to affect the other with their philosophy.
“I think it will lead to a really interesting game to watch.”
Johnson on Lincoln and Chris Maguire
“It’s not a nice scenario in one sense, I haven’t looked back at the clips but obviously I was there live so didn’t need to.
“I think sometimes players can confuse team selection with the human element. With all my players I want them to do well.
“Whether they have been with me five minutes or 10, 15 years, I will always be there for them so it’s disappointing when you see a reaction like that.
“At the same time it’s an interesting case study in terms of the psychology because Chris Maguire is a player who hasn’t done an awful lot, if I’m honest, in the last year but clearly has a lot of talent.
“The motivation that return to Sunderland has provided him has enabled him to score a hat-trick on the day and fair play to him.
“Do I think it’s particularly good for the player’s brand or club’s brand? No.
“At the same time football is very emotional and I won’t hold a grudge that’s for sure.
“In fact I look forward to seeing Chris do well for the rest of his career and throughout his life and family life.”
Lee Johnson press conference
The Sunderland boss will be holding his pre-match press conference shortly.