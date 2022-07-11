The Black Cats had been linked with a deal for the 17-year-old Coleraine midfielder as far back as January with links re-surfacing this summer.
Kelly enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season at the Showgrounds with reports claiming that Sunderland had watched a number of Kelly’s matches and were interested in a deal.
The 17-year-old signed a professional deal with Coleraine in October but has now joined West Ham under former Sunderland boss David Moyes. The player has signed a three-year professional contract until June 2025, and will initially link up with Mark Robson’s development squad at Chadwell Heath.
Kely joins Northern Ireland youth internationals Michael Forbes and Callum Marshall in the West Ham Academy. The deal for the midfielder is understood to include add-ons, including a sell-on clause.
“I’m delighted to join West Ham,” Kelly told whufc.com. “This is a great opportunity for me. I’ve worked hard over the last couple of years, and I think West Ham is a good club for me to come into and continue my development, do well and hopefully have a good career in the game.
“The names that have come through the Academy of Football and gotten chances are well known, so there is definitely a pathway here. It’s on the players to show they have what it takes, so I’m excited for that chance.
“My family and I came over a week ago and everybody around the Club was so welcoming. From the people at the training ground, to everyone at the Club house, everybody around the Club made it such an easy decision to me. Of course, West Ham is also a big Club as well, which helped the decision too.
“I didn’t actually realise how big the Club was until I came here. I knew West Ham was a big Club but, once I came here, I realised how massive West Ham was. I’m really excited to be here.”
Sunderland have so far concluded permanent deals for Leon Dajaku, Dan Ballard and Jack Clarke and have also secured the long-term futures of Lynden Gooch, Bailey Wright and Patrick Roberts.
Alex Neil, however, is understood to be in the market for a striker as cover and competition for Ross Stewart.