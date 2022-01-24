Sunderland AFC transfer news: Jermain Defoe latest, Cats are linked with ex-Leeds attacker plus Portsmouth in talks with Denver Hume
Sunderland beat Portsmouth 1-0 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday – while the Black Cats are expected to be busy in the final week of the transfer window.
The Wearsiders completed the signing of centre-back Danny Batth on an 18-month deal from Stoke City last week, despite interest from other clubs.
Sunderland also completed the transfer of Patrick Roberts on a permanent deal from Manchester City on an initial six-month contract, with a club option of a further year at the end of the season.
LIVE: Sunderland AFC transfer news (January 24)
Last updated: Monday, 24 January, 2022, 08:41
- Sunderland beat Portsmouth 1-0 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
- The Black Cats are still trying to sign former striker Jermain Defoe.
- Portsmouth are working on a deal to sign Denver Hume.
- Sunderland have been credited with interest in Tottenham winger Jack Clarke.
Reported target set for Preston move
Sunderland had been credited with interest in Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer - yet the forward looks set for a move elsewhere.
According to TalkSport reporter Alex Crook, Archer is set to join Preston on loan today.
It’s been claimed there was Championship and League One interest.
We caught up with the Sunderland goalscorer
Tottenham winger linked
Sunderland completed the signing of playmaker Patrick Roberts last week - but have been linked with another attacking player
According to Football Insider, the Black Cats are hoping to bring in Tottenham winger Jack Clarke this month after making an enquiry about a deal.
The 21-year-old winger joined Spurs from Leeds for a reported £13million in 2019 but has made just four senior appearances for Tottenham.
Clarke made 14 appearances on loan at Stoke last season.
Portsmouth want Denver Hume
Denver Hume was left out of Sunderland’s squad on Saturday - with Portsmouth in talks to sign the left-back.
Johnson said after the match: “There is interest from Portsmouth.
“Nothing has been agreed yet but I believe there have been verbal offers.
“I took the decision to leave Denver out, because I felt it was fair on him. If he comes on and scores the winner, it could become difficult for him.
“If Danny Cowley asks for him for our team, it’s difficult.
“He had the day off yesterday and I just felt it was the right thing to do.”
Pompey boss Danny Cowley added: “He’s a player we would like to bring in. We’d like an attacking left-back and he’s one of two we’ve inquired about.
“I believe we’ve made an offer, but I’ve been focusing on this game and don’t know any more than that at the moment.”
Karl Robinson on transfers
Oxford are one of the clubs believed to be interested in Defoe.
Here’s what U’s boss Karl Robinson said about transfers after their 3-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.
“One or two things have fallen flat,” said Robinson.
“I’ve had some great conversations this week with some really good people who want to be here for the right reasons, but there have been some conversations that have been the wrong reasons.
“There’s no one person that’s bigger than the club.
“There have been some players I’ve spoken to who are dead excited about coming here.
“But should I be chasing people, should I be going backwards and forwards? Shove it where the sun don’t shine.
“There have been two or three conversations this week where I thought ‘wow, I didn’t expect that’. That’s really exciting, really refreshing.
“You have these conversations and some people lift you to dream and some people drag you in the doldrums.
“A player who skips on this pitch is far greater than one I have to drag on to it.
“If you want to cross that white line in a yellow shirt it’s got to mean something to you. It means an awful lot to me, my players and the fans.”
Defoe latest
Let’s start with Jermain Defoe.
The striker is believed to have multiple offers from English clubs and is keen to keep playing after leaving Rangers.
Defoe has spoken about Sunderland’s interest, and the Black Cats are working on a deal.
“We’re working very hard to bring Jermain in and we’ve had good conversations,” said Sunderland boss Lee Johnson after Saturday’s match.
“It’s an option.
“It’s got to be right, both for us and for the player, I do think that, but don’t confuse us being thorough for not having interest.
“I’ve got a load of respect for the man himself and what he could bring to the football club, simple as that.
“We want to bring someone in of that ilk.”
