Oxford are one of the clubs believed to be interested in Defoe.

Here’s what U’s boss Karl Robinson said about transfers after their 3-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

“One or two things have fallen flat,” said Robinson.

“I’ve had some great conversations this week with some really good people who want to be here for the right reasons, but there have been some conversations that have been the wrong reasons.

“There’s no one person that’s bigger than the club.

“There have been some players I’ve spoken to who are dead excited about coming here.

“But should I be chasing people, should I be going backwards and forwards? Shove it where the sun don’t shine.

“There have been two or three conversations this week where I thought ‘wow, I didn’t expect that’. That’s really exciting, really refreshing.

“You have these conversations and some people lift you to dream and some people drag you in the doldrums.

“A player who skips on this pitch is far greater than one I have to drag on to it.