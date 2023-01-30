The Echo understands that Everton have accepted an offer from Sunderland for the 21-year-old central defender. As first reported by Sunderland Nation, permission had been granted for the player to undergo a medical at the Academy of Light on Sunday ahead of a permanent transfer, which has likely now to have been completed.

Speaking on Instagram, Anderson said: “I would like to thank all the players, staff and fans at @everton for the last 7 years. It has been an honour to represent the club from youth up to the first team.

“I have made some friends for life during my time there and will always have a special relationship with everyone at the club. Excited for the new challenges ahead and the next step in my career. Ando"

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: Joe Anderson of Everton tackles Soiyir Sanali of Stoke during the FA Youth Cup Fourth Round match between Stoke City and Everton at Britannia Stadium on January 10, 2019 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Black Cats are also thought to be interested in a deal to bring former loanee Ellis Simms back after he was recalled earlier this month by Everton.

Sunderland’s need for another striker has been increased by the injury to Ross Stewart in the FA Cup fourth round clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London on Saturday afternoon.

"There’s a few days to go,” Tony Mowbray said post-Fulham. “I’m assuming Sean [Dyche] is now in with his feet under the desk. Whether they make a quick decision on Ellis Simms, I don’t know.

“Whether they bring another striker in and Ellis is allowed to come back, it would be pretty appropriate for our team to give us a focal point and score goals."