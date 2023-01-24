It comes after the Black Cats announced the signing of Pierre Ekwah from West Ham for an undisclosed fee with the Frenchman signing a contract until the summer of 2027.

Following the move, Lihadji – who has also been linked with a move to Wearside – took to Instagram to respond to Ekwah’s signing video after the Sunderland move was confirmed. The attacker responded “beh oui haha” which translates to “well yes” which has promoted much speculation about his own arrival at the club.

Le Petit Lillois reported last week that Sunderland were in “very advanced discussions” over the signing of Lihadji from Lille. The 20-year-old winger, who joined Lille from Marseille in the summer of 2020, hasn’t featured for the first team in the league this season.

The report suggested that Lihadji has been “in talks” with an English club over a possible move away from Lille with his current deal in France set to expire at the end of the season.

Despite not making any first-team appearances this season, Lihadji has experience in Ligue 1 and even featured in their Champions League campaign last season, making substitute appearances against Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig.

Lihadji can play on either wing and has two caps against Liechtenstein and Switzerland for France’s Under-21 side. The report also suggests the winger has visited the Academy of Light.

Sunderland face Fulham in the FA Cup at Craven Cottage on Saturday after last weekend’s win against Middlesbrough in the Championship.

