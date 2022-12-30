Amad celebrates with fans

The attacking midfielder signed for Sunderland on loan during the summer and has cemented himself as a crucial part of Tony Mowbray’s side heading into 2023. The former Atalanta man started and scored a stunner as the Black Cats defeated Wigan Athletic 4-1 in the Championship on Thursday evening.

Recent reports claimed that Manchester United were open to recalling certain players on loan in the January transfer window with the Premier League club holding an option to recall Amad. However, Romano has stated that United are happy with Amad’s development.

Advertisement Hide Ad