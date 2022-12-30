Sunderland AFC transfer news: Fabrizio Ramano drops interesting Amad update ahead of window
Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has dropped an update about the status of Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo’s future at Sunderland.
The attacking midfielder signed for Sunderland on loan during the summer and has cemented himself as a crucial part of Tony Mowbray’s side heading into 2023. The former Atalanta man started and scored a stunner as the Black Cats defeated Wigan Athletic 4-1 in the Championship on Thursday evening.
Recent reports claimed that Manchester United were open to recalling certain players on loan in the January transfer window with the Premier League club holding an option to recall Amad. However, Romano has stated that United are happy with Amad’s development.
He said: “Manchester United are really happy with Amad Diallo and his development on loan at Sunderland. Goals, quality and attitude have been excellent. There's no buy option, also Man Utd have turned down approaches from Italy for permanent move months ago.”