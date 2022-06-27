The 21-year-old midfielder was released by Sunderland following the end of the 2021-22 campaign, two years after joining the Black Cats from North East neighbours Middlesbrough. He also spent time with Newcastle United as a youngster.
When Wearne left Boro in the summer of 2020, there was even more uncertainty for out-of-contract players due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The playmaker was able to make three senior appearances in the Papa John’s Trophy, scoring in two of them before his release at the end of the season following Sunderland’s promotion. Grimsby Town will play in League Two after winning the National League play-off final.
He told gtfc.co.uk : “I’m over the moon to sign for a club like Grimsby Town, it was an easy decision for me. I had a few offers, but I was waiting for the one which felt right. I had a phone call with the Gaffer, and I really liked his ambition, so as soon as I put the phone down, I knew this was where I wanted to be.”
“I watched the play-off games last season and I’m excited to experience the same togetherness the group had. Also, the football was dead exciting as well so I’m looking forward to being part of it!
“Next season I just want to play as many games as I can and create as many goals as possible, whether that’s by scoring or providing assists. I want to play exciting football and I hope I can get the fans off their seats.”