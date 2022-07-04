Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Italian stopper joined the Black Cats back in 2013 on a two-year contract, moving from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee and going on to register 80 appearances in all competitions.

Mannone’s best moment for the club came in the second leg of the semi-final tie against Manchester United in the League Cup. Mannone saved two penalties in the penalty shoot-out at the end of the extra time that helped Sunderland qualify for the final at Wembley against Manchester City.

The 34-year-old then moved onto Reading before loan stints at Minnesota United and Esbjerg fB before concluding a move to Monaco in 2020. However, Mannone is now a free agent, having left the club this summer.

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 27: Vito Mannone #1 of Minnesota United heads off the field following a loss to Atlanta United 2-1 in the U.S. Open Cup Final at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 27, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Ex-Sunderland loanee Jordan Jones wanted by Scottish club

Former Sunderland loanee Jordan Jones is wanted by former Kilmarnock who he played for between 2016 and 2019, according to reports.

The attacker enjoyed a six-month loan spell at the Stadium of Light under Lee Johnson during the 2020-21 season but was snapped up by Wigan Athletic last summer following his release from Rangers.

However, Jones found his game time limited alongside fellow ex-Sunderland players Max Power and Charlie Wyke and failed to make an impact at the DW Stadium before being loaned to St Mirren for six-months.