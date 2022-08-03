Sunderland are keen on adding cover and competition for Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms with speculation regarding former loanee Broadhead’s return rife during the summer.
It is understood that the Wearsiders have made contact with Everton regarding a move for the player, who has a year left on his deal at Goodison Park after signing a two-year deal in the June of 2021. Broadhead netted 13 goals on loan at the Stadium of Light last season.
However, a report from The Athletic reads: “Broadhead, a star performer as Sunderland won promotion from League One last season, is attracting interest from a host of Championship clubs, including a possible return to the Stadium of Light.
Most Popular
-
1
How Sunderland’s staggering 40,851 attendance against Coventry City this weekend compares with games at Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Derby County
-
2
Championship transfer news: Rivals 'in talks' to sign £3m-rated Sunderland target as Duncan Watmore could leave Middlesbrough
-
3
Sunderland and Coventry City release statements on crowd behaviour after Stadium of Light fixture
-
4
Championship transfer news: Aston Villa deliver blow to Sunderland and Preston as Middlesbrough ‘plot’ move for Hull star
-
5
How Sunderland's atmosphere compares to Sheffield United and Middlesbrough - thousands of fans vote
"Everton have offered the 24-year-old a new deal and have so far refused to countenance offers to part with him permanently. Movement is expected on a loan destination soon.”