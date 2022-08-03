Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are keen on adding cover and competition for Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms with speculation regarding former loanee Broadhead’s return rife during the summer.

It is understood that the Wearsiders have made contact with Everton regarding a move for the player, who has a year left on his deal at Goodison Park after signing a two-year deal in the June of 2021. Broadhead netted 13 goals on loan at the Stadium of Light last season.

However, a report from The Athletic reads: “Broadhead, a star performer as Sunderland won promotion from League One last season, is attracting interest from a host of Championship clubs, including a possible return to the Stadium of Light.

"Everton have offered the 24-year-old a new deal and have so far refused to countenance offers to part with him permanently. Movement is expected on a loan destination soon.”