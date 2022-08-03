Sunderland AFC transfer news: Everton offer Nathan Broadhead new deal ahead of potential loan - reports

Nathan Broadhead is set to be offered a new deal at Goodison Park – according to reports.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 11:30 am

Sunderland are keen on adding cover and competition for Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms with speculation regarding former loanee Broadhead’s return rife during the summer.

It is understood that the Wearsiders have made contact with Everton regarding a move for the player, who has a year left on his deal at Goodison Park after signing a two-year deal in the June of 2021. Broadhead netted 13 goals on loan at the Stadium of Light last season.

However, a report from The Athletic reads: “Broadhead, a star performer as Sunderland won promotion from League One last season, is attracting interest from a host of Championship clubs, including a possible return to the Stadium of Light.

"Everton have offered the 24-year-old a new deal and have so far refused to countenance offers to part with him permanently. Movement is expected on a loan destination soon.”

WIGAN, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Nathan Broadhead of Sunderland interacts with the crowd following the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Wigan Athletic and Sunderland at DW Stadium on September 21, 2021 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
