News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
53 minutes ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
57 minutes ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
1 hour ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
1 hour ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend
1 hour ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of

Sunderland AFC transfer news: European club confirm 'agreement' for Timur Tuterov

It appears Sunderland are on the verge of a breakthrough in the transfer market.

By James Copley
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 13:15 BST

That’s after it emerged on Thursday afternoon that the Black Cats had seemingly reached an agreement with Ukrainian club Kolos over a deal to bring 17-year-old forward Timur Tuterov to Wearside.

Tuterov, nicknamed “Colossus”, is expected to link up with Sunderland’s youth teams should the deal go through after breaking through at Kolos aged 15. Kolos announced the transfer on their website after which The Echo contacted Sunderland AFC for confirmation of the deal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Stadium of Light by Chris Fryatt.The Stadium of Light by Chris Fryatt.
The Stadium of Light by Chris Fryatt.
Black Cats