That’s after it emerged on Thursday afternoon that the Black Cats had seemingly reached an agreement with Ukrainian club Kolos over a deal to bring 17-year-old forward Timur Tuterov to Wearside.

Tuterov, nicknamed “Colossus”, is expected to link up with Sunderland’s youth teams should the deal go through after breaking through at Kolos aged 15. Kolos announced the transfer on their website after which The Echo contacted Sunderland AFC for confirmation of the deal.