Sunderland AFC transfer news: Europa League team eyeing deal for Ross Stewart - reports
Olympiacos are the latest side to be linked with Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.
The Scottish international forward has been out of action after picking up an injury in the warm-up to Sunderland’s game against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium back in September.
The former Ross County man had netted five goals in seven games before suffering a muscle injury and scored 24 times in 46 appearances in League One last campaign as Sunderland were promoted via the play-offs.
Stewart’s current deal expires this summer but Sunderland hold an option to extend it by an extra year until the summer of 2024. Despite this, though, the club’s hierarchy have been in talks with Stewart’s representatives for some time.
The Black Cats hope that the frontman will sign a new long-term contract with Stewart and the club locked in talks for some time. However, recent reports have claimed that nothing is close.
Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic have both been linked with a move for Stewart alongside Sunderland’s rivals in the North East, Middlesbrough. Last season, the striker was linked with Swansea City.
Fresh reports from Alan Nixon, however, suggest that Greek giants Olympiacos are interested in Stewart, who wasn’t involved as Sunderland defeated Millwall 3-0 in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
After the game, Mowbray stated: "I just feel [Ross] he needs to have trained for a week - the medical dept. advised we'd be taking a risk [playing him] today. He's chomping at the bit, he feels ready. We don't think Dan Ballard is too far behind him either."