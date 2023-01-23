Sunderland AFC transfer news: Ellis Simms' return uncertain after Everton manager decision
Everton have reportedly sacked manager Frank Lampard following the Goodison Park club’s loss to West Ham in the Premier League last weekend.
The news from Merseyside will have pricked the ears of Sunderland supporters on Wearside with the status of Everton’s former Black Cats loanee Ellis Simms now very much up in the air.
Simms netted seven times for the Black Cats before being recalled by the Toffees earlier this month. Whilst back at his parent club, Simms has made two cameo appearances in the league. Both came when Lampard’s side were already losing.
Everton have been linked with a host of well-known pricey strikers as the club’s hierarchy looks to spend its way out of trouble in the top tier. Sunderland are understood to be keen to bring Simms back to the Stadium of Light with the player only able to play for the Black Cats or Toffees this season.
However, Lampard’s sacking leaves Simms’ status even more uncertain as the club will now shift its focus to finding a new manager meaning the player’s situation could get lost amidst the chaos at Goodison Park.
With just eight days remaining of the January window, Everton will need to move fast to install a new head coach, with time ticking for all parties to secure a deal in which Simms returns to Wearsdie.
In any case, a new Everton manager would need to his assess upon taking the job and meanwhile exits may not be sanctioned whilst Lampard’s predecessor has not yet been installed.