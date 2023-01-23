The news from Merseyside will have pricked the ears of Sunderland supporters on Wearside with the status of Everton’s former Black Cats loanee Ellis Simms now very much up in the air.

Simms netted seven times for the Black Cats before being recalled by the Toffees earlier this month. Whilst back at his parent club, Simms has made two cameo appearances in the league. Both came when Lampard’s side were already losing.

Everton have been linked with a host of well-known pricey strikers as the club’s hierarchy looks to spend its way out of trouble in the top tier. Sunderland are understood to be keen to bring Simms back to the Stadium of Light with the player only able to play for the Black Cats or Toffees this season.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: Ellis Simms of Sunderland (R) celebrates with teammate Amad Diallo after scoring their side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Birmingham City and Sunderland at St Andrews (stadium) on November 11, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

However, Lampard’s sacking leaves Simms’ status even more uncertain as the club will now shift its focus to finding a new manager meaning the player’s situation could get lost amidst the chaos at Goodison Park.

With just eight days remaining of the January window, Everton will need to move fast to install a new head coach, with time ticking for all parties to secure a deal in which Simms returns to Wearsdie.

