Diamond played in Sunderland’s opening-day win over Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light at the beginning of this season but was limited to appearances in the Carabao Cup after that.

He was then loaned to Harrogate Town in League Two having previously helped the club to promotion from the National League. Diamond enjoyed a fruitful season under Harrogate manager Simon Weaver, with the pair appreciating a good relationship.

He netted 13 times in League Two and provided a further six assists, taking his league goal contributions to an impressive 19 this campaign.

HARROGATE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Jack Diamond of Harrogate Town looks on during the Sky Bet League Two match between Harrogate Town and Newport County at The EnviroVent Stadium on September 10, 2021 in Harrogate, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“I would say Jack Diamond coming back is unlikely now, but we really did try,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“We had a good go at getting him back here again. We’ve tried to sign him on a permanent deal but got knocked back. We’ve tried to bring him back on a loan basis, on any basis we could to be honest.

“We've tried, but Sunderland own Jack, he is their player and we have to respect that.

"With regard to the loan, they've said to us that they want to see the lad tested at League One level now that they have gone up to the Championship.