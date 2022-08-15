The player started Monday night’s game against Aston Villa under-21s at Eppleton Colliery Welfare in the Premier League 2 Division 2.
The 19-year-old saw his contract at Turf Moore expire in June after The Clarets were relegated to the Championship.
Wigan-born Woods was previously part of Manchester United’s academy set-up until 2018, before moving to Burnley.
Back in 2019, Burnley under-23 boss Steve Stone was impressed with Woods and spoke about him positively after a game against Colchester.
"Ben Woods stuck out like a sore thumb," said Stone. "Christian (N'Guessan) helped him out and they played well together.
"Ben got a goal and I was asking the midfield players to get into the box and for a 16-year-old to get into the box and get a goal at that stage in the game is brilliant. I was delighted for both of them.”