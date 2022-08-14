Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-back has linked up with Mel Reay’s side after spending two years in Glasgow following a spell in the North East with Newcastle United.

Westrup has been capped twice by Scotland and was part of a Rangers team that went undefeated last campaign.

The 25-year-old will be in the squad for Sunderland Women’s final pre-season friendly on Sunday against Nottingham Forest at Eppleton with a bumper crowd expected at Eppleton Colliery Welfare.

Brianna Westrup of Rangers is seen with the trophy after securing the Scottish Women's League title.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having completed the move to Wearside, Westrup said: "I’m absolutely delighted to sign here and I’m really excited to be back in the North East.

“I left in 2020 to join Rangers, and we had a really successful season last year as we won the league for the first time. I feel that it’s the right time now to find a new challenge.

“I’m looking forward to bringing more experience to the squad – it’s always great to see the potential develop of younger players, too, and I’m excited to work with them. I’ve heard great things about Mel and Steph for a number of years – they’re a great partnership, and I’m looking forward to being a part of the project here.”

General manager Alex Clark: “Brianna fits the profile of the other four players we have brought in the summer – great experience, a good leader, and an international who has played at a high level.

“We were looking to recruit in the centre of defence, an area we felt we were a little light in following Abby Towers’ knee injury. Last season we operated with an average squad age of 21 – the average squad age in the Championship is 24 – so it was vital we brought in the experience that we have done.

“But for us, it was important to bring in good people as well as good players. We’re expecting Brianna to be our final arrival of the summer, and we know she is able to contribute positively to the group as a whole.”