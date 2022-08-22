Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats, Reading and Swansea 'interested' in ex-Sheffield Wednesday left-back
Sunderland, Reading and Swansea have been linked with a move for Stoke City’s ex-Sheffield Wednesday left-back Morgan Fox.
A product of Ipswich Town’s academy, Fox burst onto the first-team scene at Charlton Athletic after being handed a professional deal in 2012.
The Chelmsford-born defender racked-up over 100 competitive appearances for the Addicks, with most of those games coming in the Championship.
Fox also spent a productive loan spell at Notts County in 2013, where he gained valuable experience in League One.
After impressing for Charlton, Fox was snapped up by Sheffield Wednesday in 2017, going on to make over 70 appearances at Hillsborough before moving to Stoke City.
Football League World’s Sam Rourke tweeted: “Understand Reading have enquired about Stoke City left-back Morgan Fox. Swansea and Sunderland also keen.”
Interestingly, Sunderland were linked with Fox back in 2019 when the club was managed by Jack Ross in League One.
After the links to Sunderland emerged, Fox ended up staying at Sheffield Wednesday but spoke about the reported interest.
Obviously, I was aware of it as it involved myself. In terms of me and the way I work, I just get on with it and get on with my job.
"I spoke to Bully [former caretaker manager Lee Bullen] about it, but I’ve always been committed about doing my job here. Whenever I put on a shirt for Wednesday, I always give my most. I am enjoying my football and am back in the team now.
“Obviously, I have only got until the end of the season and it is out of my hands really.”