The attacker is reportedly being eyed by multiple clubs, including the Black Cats following their promotion to the Championship, and Watford following their relegation from the Premier League.
It has been stated, however, that the 20-year-old England youth international is expected to travel with Steven Gerrard’s first-team squad to Australia as Aston Villa begin their pre-season preparations.
Tom Collomosse, a sports journalist for the Daily Mail, provided this update: “Villa/Cameron Archer: lots of loan interest (also Watford/Sunderland) but as it stands would expect him to go on tour to Oz. One thing that could change that is v big offer to sign him permanently - but who would have the cash?”
Archer has experience in the Championship after spending the second half of last season on loan at Preston North End, where he featured regularly, making 20 league appearances and netting seven goals.