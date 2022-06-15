Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attacker is reportedly being eyed by multiple clubs, including the Black Cats following their promotion to the Championship, and Watford following their relegation from the Premier League.

It has been stated, however, that the 20-year-old England youth international is expected to travel with Steven Gerrard’s first-team squad to Australia as Aston Villa begin their pre-season preparations.

Tom Collomosse, a sports journalist for the Daily Mail, provided this update: “Villa/Cameron Archer: lots of loan interest (also Watford/Sunderland) but as it stands would expect him to go on tour to Oz. One thing that could change that is v big offer to sign him permanently - but who would have the cash?”

PRESTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Ian Poveda-Ocampo runs with the ball under pressure from Cameron Archer of Preston North End during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers at Deepdale on April 25, 2022 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

