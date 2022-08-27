Sunderland AFC transfer news: Brighton deal becomes 'uncertain' after Alex Neil managerial drama
Sunderland were said to be favourites to sign Jan Paul van Hecke – but that looks to have changed given recent developments.
The ex-Blackburn Rovers loanee was left out of The Seagulls’ squad for their 2-0 win at West Ham but was named on the bench for the first two Premier League fixtures of the campaign.
Sunderland are in the market for another defender after ex-Arsenal man Dan Ballard suffered a fractured foot against QPR and could be missing for eight weeks.
Van Hecke, who is right-footed and can also play at full-back, would certainly help fill the gap left after Ballard’s injury with Brighton manager Graham Potter stating recently that he wants to play football this season.
Alex Neil has utilised Luke O’Nien on the right side of Sunderland’s three centre-backs since Ballard’s injury with new signing Aji Alese behind Dennis Cirkin in the pecking order on the left, whilst Bailey Wright and Danny Batth are seen as better in the middle of a trio.
However, Neil looks to be on his way out of the Stadium of Light in a move that has rocked Wearside and cast doubt over the remainder of the transfer window.
Indeed, Sussex World state that van Hecke’s move to Sunderland is now in doubt following the news that Neil is set to leave his post at the Academy of Light.
The report states that Sunderland had previously been given the green light to sign van Hecke. However, the deal now looks “uncertain” until the Black Cats appoint a new manager.