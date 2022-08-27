Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-Blackburn Rovers loanee was left out of The Seagulls’ squad for their 2-0 win at West Ham but was named on the bench for the first two Premier League fixtures of the campaign.

Sunderland are in the market for another defender after ex-Arsenal man Dan Ballard suffered a fractured foot against QPR and could be missing for eight weeks.

Van Hecke, who is right-footed and can also play at full-back, would certainly help fill the gap left after Ballard’s injury with Brighton manager Graham Potter stating recently that he wants to play football this season.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Jan Paul Van Hecke of Blackburn Rovers celebrates scoring the second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between AFC Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers at Vitality Stadium on December 11, 2021 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Alex Neil has utilised Luke O’Nien on the right side of Sunderland’s three centre-backs since Ballard’s injury with new signing Aji Alese behind Dennis Cirkin in the pecking order on the left, whilst Bailey Wright and Danny Batth are seen as better in the middle of a trio.

Indeed, Sussex World state that van Hecke’s move to Sunderland is now in doubt following the news that Neil is set to leave his post at the Academy of Light.