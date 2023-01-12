Sunderland AFC transfer news: Black Cats' striker 'target' joins Championship rivals on loan
Jamal Lowe has joined Queens Park Rangers on a season-long loan.
The Black Cats were loosely linked with a move for the former Portsmouth striker with the club on the hunt for cover and competition for Ross Stewart at the top end of the pitch.
Lowe joins a QPR side currently 12th in the Championship table with the 28-year-old having enjoyed stints at Wigan Athletic and Swansea City in recent seasons.
"I can't wait to get on the pitch," Lowe told the club’s website. "For me, this is about getting out and playing good football, not only to show what I can do but adding to the team."
"I was here when I was 14 but it didn't transpire too well because Raheem Sterling was playing in a similar position and younger than me," he added. “That closed my pathway here [at QPR] but hopefully we've gone full circle now and we can do something special."