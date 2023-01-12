The Black Cats were loosely linked with a move for the former Portsmouth striker with the club on the hunt for cover and competition for Ross Stewart at the top end of the pitch.

Lowe joins a QPR side currently 12th in the Championship table with the 28-year-old having enjoyed stints at Wigan Athletic and Swansea City in recent seasons.

"I can't wait to get on the pitch," Lowe told the club’s website. "For me, this is about getting out and playing good football, not only to show what I can do but adding to the team."

Jamal Lowe of AFC Bournemouth during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Everton at Vitality Stadium.