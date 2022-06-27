Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old had been training with Sheffield Wednesday, according to Football Scotland. However, Maclver now looks set for a short-term trial at the Academy of Light in a bid to win a deal.

The youngster is said to have impressed during a 70-minute appearance for Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-23s back in March. MacIver has left Aberdeen following the end of his contract.

He came up through Aberdeen’s youth academy, joining the club aged just 11-years-old. Clubs in Scotland and in the EFL are said to be interested in his signature, which would mean the Dons would not be entitled to compensation for the player.

