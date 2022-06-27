The 18-year-old had been training with Sheffield Wednesday, according to Football Scotland. However, Maclver now looks set for a short-term trial at the Academy of Light in a bid to win a deal.
The youngster is said to have impressed during a 70-minute appearance for Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-23s back in March. MacIver has left Aberdeen following the end of his contract.
He came up through Aberdeen’s youth academy, joining the club aged just 11-years-old. Clubs in Scotland and in the EFL are said to be interested in his signature, which would mean the Dons would not be entitled to compensation for the player.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland AFC transfer rumours: Cats prepare ‘mega' contract offer plus reported target sees move from Arsenal to Burnley break down
-
2
Revealed! Sunderland’s chances of back-to-back promotions and how they compare with Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Wigan Athletic and Stoke City
-
3
The staggering £900m market values of Championship squads and where Sunderland rank alongside Sheffield United, Stoke City, West Brom & Co
-
4
Sunderland linked with Arsenal youngster as £1m-rated Jack Rudoni set for transfer request
-
5
Sunderland AFC transfer rumours: Wearsiders to fight PSV and Schalke for defender as Cats handed boost in Daniel Iversen pursuit
New Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin did not see a future for the winger in the first team and Maclver was not offered fresh terms. He is now free to find a new club.