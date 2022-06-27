Loading...

Sunderland AFC transfer news: Black Cats offer trial to ex-Aberdeen winger who recently played for Sheffield Wednesday

Teenage winger Jack MacIver is set for a trial with Sunderland – according to reports north of the border.

By James Copley
Monday, 27th June 2022, 5:49 pm

The 18-year-old had been training with Sheffield Wednesday, according to Football Scotland. However, Maclver now looks set for a short-term trial at the Academy of Light in a bid to win a deal.

The youngster is said to have impressed during a 70-minute appearance for Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-23s back in March. MacIver has left Aberdeen following the end of his contract.

He came up through Aberdeen’s youth academy, joining the club aged just 11-years-old. Clubs in Scotland and in the EFL are said to be interested in his signature, which would mean the Dons would not be entitled to compensation for the player.

New Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin did not see a future for the winger in the first team and Maclver was not offered fresh terms. He is now free to find a new club.

