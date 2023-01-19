Isaac Lihadji – fact file:

Age: 20

Club: Lille

Lille's French forward Isaac Lihadji celebrates after scoring a goal during a French Cup round-of-32 match

Previous clubs: Marseille

Height: 5ft 10

Position: Winger/attacker

Place of birth: Marseille

Country: France

What is the story regarding Sunderland’s transfer interest in Isaac Lihadji?

Le Petit Lillois report that Sunderland are in “very advanced discussions” over the signing of Isaac Lihadji from Lille. The 20-year-old winger, who joined Lille from Marseille in the summer of 2020, hasn’t featured for the first team in the league this season.

The report suggests that Lihadji has been “in talks” with an English club over a possible move away from Lille with his current deal in France set to expire at the end of the season.

Despite not making any first-team appearances this season, Lihadji has experience in Ligue 1 and even featured in their Champions League campaign last season, making substitute appearances against Wolfsburg and RB Leipzig.

Lihadji can play on either wing and has two caps against Liechtenstein and Switzerland for France’s Under-21 side. The report also suggests the winger has visited the Academy of Light.

What has been said about Isaac Lihadhi in the past?

During his youth career, Lihadhi was reportedly the subject of interest from Catalan giants Barcelona. Indeed, it was said that Barce were keen to bring the Frenchman to Spain before the attacker picked up an unfortunate injury.

Michael Zamora, the Barcelona youth scout who spotted Lihadji, once told L'Equipe: "Without his broken leg, he would be at Barca."

What else do we know about Isaac Lihadhi?

The 20-year-old was in France but is of Comorian descent. However, thus far, the player has opted to represent the country of his birth and is a youth international for France.

Lihadhi has made 28 appearances for France at various youth levels, notching five goals along the way. Lihadhi also boasts silverware having collected a Ligue 1 winners medal during the 2020–21 season with Lille in which he played 15 times in the league.

