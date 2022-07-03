Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report from inews stated former Sunderland striker was interested in returning to the Stadium of Light. However, despite the player’s keenness to return to come back to the North-East, the club aren’t interested in a deal as things stand.

Borini has a year left on his contract at Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumuruk, where he scored three times in 21 appearances last season.

Reports have claimed that the 31-year-old forward has been offered to Sunderland ahead of the Black Cats’ Championship return.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Borini scored 17 goals in 93 appearances during his previous spells at Sunderland between 2013 and 2018, after initially signing for the club on loan from Liverpool, including a goal at Wembley against Manchester City and several against North-East rivals Newcastle United.

2,300 Sunderland fans voted on Borini’s return in a poll ran by The Echo on Twitter over the weekend. A whopping 48.5 per cent of supporters said that they wouldn’t like to see the Italian back at the Academy of Light.

36.1 per cent of fans voted for Borini’s return to Sunderland whilst 15.3 per cent admitted that they were undecided on the possibility of Borini playing for Sunderland once more.

Sunderland have so far concluded permanent transfer deals for Leon Dajaku and Daniel Ballard during the window and have secured the futures of Bailey Wright, Lynden Gooch and Patrick Roberts after the trio signed new contracts at the Stadium of Light.