West Ham’s 21-year-old ex-Chelsea midfielder Pierre Ekwah is set to join Tony Mowbray’s young squad at the Academy of Light on a permanent deal, reports French publication Footmercato.

The report also states that he will sign a long-term contract with Sunderland after being convinced by the project at the club set up by majority owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

The two clubs have recent history with Frederik Alves joining on loan last season, whilst Aji Alese made the permanent switch to the Stadium of Light from London Stadium during the summer.

Should he sign, Ekwah would become the club’s first signing of the January transfer window with Sunderland in the market for cover and competition for Corry Evans on the number six role.

However, Fooball.London says it is their understanding that at present nothing has been agreed upon at present but added that a permanent move is being discussed between two clubs that have been managed by ex-Sunderland boss David Moyes.

Ekwah was in action for West Ham’s youth team on Friday night against Manchester United in Premier League 2. The midfielder scored the opening goal and provided an assist to make it 2-0 before coming off at half-time.

"My favourite position is definitely playing No8 – box-to-box midfielder,” Ekwah once told West Ham’s website. “I like creative players, and players who break things up as well. I’m a ball player as well, so that’s the position I really enjoy playing in.

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Pierre Ekwah of West Ham United passes the ball during the pre season friendly match between Boreham Wood and West Ham United at Meadow Park on July 12, 2022 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“I would say, because I’m French, Zinedine Zidane [was my idol]! He was my guy. [I also like] Kaka, Andrea Pirlo, Claude Makélélé…

“I wasn’t looking at just one player, I was literally looking at every single team who had that midfielder who was the break-up player or the playmaker, I was just looking at them and taking in everything I could. I still do it when I watch football.”