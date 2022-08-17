Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincoln City are “hoping” to sign Sunderland attacker Jack Diamond during the transfer window – according to D3D4 Football.

However, The Imps will reportedly face competition from League One rivals Fleetwood Town for the 22-year-old Gateshead-born attacker.

Diamond has not featured in the Championship for Sunderland yet this season but started as a number nine as Alex Neil’s side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Sheffield Wednesday.

Sunderland's Jack Diamond (left) and Sheffield Wednesday's Michael Ihiekwe battle for the ball. PA picture.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is thought that Sunderland would have to bring reinforcements in to sanction Dimaond’s loan move this summer.

Sunderland have enjoyed a strong start back in the Championship and face Sheffield United away on Wednesday evening.