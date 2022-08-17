Sunderland AFC transfer news: Black Cats attacker eyed by Lincoln City and Fleetwood Town ahead of deadline day
The summer transfer window has another fortnight to run and there is loan interest in Sunderland’s fringe players.
Lincoln City are “hoping” to sign Sunderland attacker Jack Diamond during the transfer window – according to D3D4 Football.
However, The Imps will reportedly face competition from League One rivals Fleetwood Town for the 22-year-old Gateshead-born attacker.
Diamond has not featured in the Championship for Sunderland yet this season but started as a number nine as Alex Neil’s side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Sheffield Wednesday.
Most Popular
-
1
Supercomputer predicts final Championship table - including surprise finishes for Sunderland, Middlesbrough, QPR, Sheffield United and co
-
2
Ticket details released as Sunderland prepare to make Stadium of Light history
-
3
Championship transfer news: Ex-Sunderland striker eyed by Everton, Brighton and Crystal Palace in £12m deal
-
4
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats take 'brilliant' ex-Manchester United and Burnley midfielder on trial
-
5
Pride and passion! Can you spot yourself in the 37,884 Stadium of Light Sunderland v QPR crowd
It is thought that Sunderland would have to bring reinforcements in to sanction Dimaond’s loan move this summer.
Sunderland have enjoyed a strong start back in the Championship and face Sheffield United away on Wednesday evening.
They then travel to Stoke City on Saturday, Alex Neil’s side looking to build on the dramatic 2-2 draw with QPR at the Stadium of Light last weekend.