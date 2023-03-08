Sunderland AFC transfer news: Black Cats announce departure of 19-y/o midfielder
Sunderland have announced that under-21 Tom Chiabi has signed for Morpeth Town on a short-term loan deal until May 8.
The 19-year-old will play for Morpeth on a youth loan agreement and joins with Black Cats teammate Connor Pye, who also joined the Highwaymen on loan last week.
London-born Chiabi so far played 15 times for Graeme Murty’s under-21 side and was eligible to make his debut for the club last night, as Morpeth took on Marske United at Mount Pleasant in the Northern League Premier Division.
However, whilst Pye started for Morpeth in the 2-1 loss, Chiabi didn’t make the squad for the fixture. Interestingly Tom Chiabi’s twin brother, Troy, also plays in the same division as Morpeth Town for North East rivals Blyth Spartans.
Sunderland’s under-21s were kast in action against Stoke City on Monday night with Hary Gardiner scoring a hat-trick in a 4-1 victory in the Premier League Division 2.