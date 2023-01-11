The Posh forward has been loosely linked with Sunderland this window, with reports claiming that the Black Cats had sent scouts to watch the 28-year-old.

However, it is thought that these reports are wide of the mark given the player does not fit Sunderland’s current recruitment model with the club prioritising younger players, especially when required to part with a fee.

“There is no pressure to sell anyone,” said Posh manager Ferguson on Clarke-Harris. “I’m told we can keep every player. Although, at a club of this size every player will have a valuation. And if that valuation is met, they will be sold.

PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United celebrates after scoring their third goal during the Sky Bet League One between Peterborough United and Accrington Stanley at London Road Stadium on October 25, 2022 in Peterborough, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)