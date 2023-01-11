Sunderland AFC transfer gossip: £5m price tag slapped on striker 'linked' with Sunderland
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has slapped a £5million price tag on striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.
The Posh forward has been loosely linked with Sunderland this window, with reports claiming that the Black Cats had sent scouts to watch the 28-year-old.
However, it is thought that these reports are wide of the mark given the player does not fit Sunderland’s current recruitment model with the club prioritising younger players, especially when required to part with a fee.
“There is no pressure to sell anyone,” said Posh manager Ferguson on Clarke-Harris. “I’m told we can keep every player. Although, at a club of this size every player will have a valuation. And if that valuation is met, they will be sold.
“If someone did bid £5 million for Jonno – and I’m not for one minute saying that someone has – he’d be sold. That’s how it will always be here. But the club are not looking to sell anyone at all.”