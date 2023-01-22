Sunderland AFC transfer gossip: Premier League boss drops huge transfer hint on Cats 'target'
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has admitted that Sunderland transfer target Deniz Undav could end the January transfer window elsewhere.
The Black Cats are in need of a striker after the recall of former loanee Ellis Simms by Everton in late 2022. Although it remains a possibility that Simms could return to the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland have also been linked with Brighton striker Undav with several Championship teams also said to be interested in the 26-year-old forward, with his manager admitting he could “change team” during the January transfer window.
"There is the possibility for him to change team because he’s not playing a lot, but [Deniz] Undav is an important player for us,” De Zebri stated.
"He’s not playing a lot of games because [Evan] Ferguson played well, he scored goals, [Danny] Welbeck is an important player, [Adam] Lallana is a teacher on the pitch for us."
Sunderland play Middlesbrough in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon.