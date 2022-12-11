The Daily Star states that Liverpool are leading the race to sign the 15-year-old England youth international who is rated as one of the top prospects in England.

Rigg is currently too young to sign a professional contract on Wearside, meaning another English club could sign him on a pre-contract. In that scenario, Sunderland would be compensated with an amount decided by the authorities. However, a fee of £2.5million has been mentioned in recent reports.

The Rigg family are Newcastle United supporters and it is thought it would be tough for Sunderland to hold onto the midfielder should the Magpies come calling but the plot has now thickened with Liverpool’s reported interest.

VERCELLI, ITALY - AUGUST 23: Mattia Mosconi (R) of Italy is challenged by Chris Rigg (L) of England during the International Friendly Match between Italy U16 v England U16 at Stadio Silvio Piola on August 23, 2022 in Vercelli, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Sunderland remain hopeful Rigg has a big part to play on Wearside, and allowed the academy player to travel with the first-team squad for their Championship match at Birmingham.

Although only 15-years-old. Rigg has played multiple times for the Black Cats’ under-21s side in Premier League 2 Division 2 this season, playing way above his age grade.

Speaking last month, Sunderland’s under-21s boss Graeme Murty said Rigg is in a good place to continue his development despite reported interest from elsewhere.

“It’s really interesting because there are parallels between him and Billy Gilmour who I saw close at hand at Rangers, because of the young age and interest in the player." said Murty when asked about Rigg and Sunderland’s plans for the teenager.

“We have to make sure that first and foremost the messages are consistent for him so there is no confusion for him. We have to make sure that we individualise his programme because he’ll be on a different programme to his peers of a same age.

“We have to make sure that we get an appropriate level of challenge and support and we’re making sure as a club, not just me, but lots and lots of staff around him that he’s getting what he needs. He’s in a really good place and is getting good minutes in the 21s.

“We have to make sure that if he has any questions we are open and we’re transparent with him as to his development going forward. I think if you do that with a player I don’t think they can have any negative thoughts towards the programme we’re providing.

“He’s getting exposure to some new concepts, new learning and a new level of football which is all good to him.”

Murty also recognises the challenges Rigg will face playing above his age group but has been impressed with the youngster’s attitude and willingness to learn.

“I think there is a bit in there that when he gets the ball he wants to go and play the way he can at the under-18s level or under-16s level, and things move a little bit faster,” Murty added.