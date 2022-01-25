Defoe has confirmed that he intends to keep playing after his Rangers departure, and has said that making a stunning return to Sunderland is 'an option'

The striker recently left Rangers in search of greater playing time before he weighs up his future in the summer.

The 39-year-old appeared on talkSPORT last week and confirmed that he has a 'few options' on the table, and feels that he is still fit enough to make a significant impact.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jermain Defoe.

Defoe confirmed that one of those options was Sunderland, where he retains a legendary status following his first stint at the club and head coach Lee Johnson has stated his desire to work with him.

Phillips said to Football Insider: “If they get him as a player/coach, yes.

“If they’re signing him with a view to just being a player, I’m not sure. I’m not a big advocate of players going back to clubs where they did well because it will never be the same.

“It could be a good move but I think Sunderland have been down that route before and it’s failed. I prefer them going for younger players.

“If they got Defoe in as a player/coach, on the grounds he’d be doing more coaching than playing, I think it’d be a good move. But Defoe has made it clear that he wants to play.

“I can’t see him starting ahead of Ross Stewart, that’s for sure. It would be a coup for the club to get him in but I’d have reservations if it’s just as a player.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.