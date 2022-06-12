Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sun states Sunderland’s Championship rivals are bringing the 27-year-old to the Riverside Stadium to boost their goalkeeping department ahead of next season under Chris Wilder.

Roberts is out of contract with Northampton Town at the end of the month and is set to become a free agent. The stopper made 46 appearances for Town in League Two last season.

Ross Stewart makes second international appearance

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel of Blackpool takes a throw in during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Blackpool at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on February 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart made his second appearance off the bench for Scotland last night.

The Republic of Ireland won their first game in the Nations League win at the 13th time of asking in Dublin after defeating Scotland heavily.

Stewart started on the bench with Scotland boss Steve Clarke opting to utilise the Black Cats man in the 59th minute.

The former Ross County attacker replaced Che Adams as Scotland were defeated 3-0.

Burnley eyeing Blackpool defender

Ex-Sunderland target Jordan Gabriel is reportedly wanted by Burnley following their relegation to the Championship.

The full-back was linked with a move to the Stadium of Light last summer but opted to join Neil Critchley in the second tier after helping the team win promotion whilst on loan with the Tangerines.

However, boss Critchley has now departed Bloomfield Road to link up with Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.