Reports have suggested that Ipswich Town have agreed a seven-figure fee with Everton with sports journalist Alan Myers adding that: “Nathan Broadhead in Ipswich to complete a permanent move to Portman Road.”

It is understood the 24-year-old has an attractive offer on the table from a promotion-chasing Ipswich Town in League One.

Broadhead returned to Everton earlier this week following his loan move at Wigan Athletic being cut short after it was revealed by The Echo that the striker was seeking a permanent move.

WIGAN, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Nathan Broadhead of Wigan Athletic celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers at DW Stadium on October 11, 2022 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Echo learned earlier this week that Broadhead was keen on a move back to the Stadium of Light should the opportunity should arise and although Sunderland were aware of their former loanee’s situation, it looks increasingly likely they have moved on to other targets.

The Black Cats came close to signing Broadhead in the summer before Wigan Athletic entered the fray with an 11th-hour loan deal, the player then signing a new two-year contract until June 2024 at Goodison Park.

The 24-year-old netted 13 times in 27 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland in League One last season as the club were finally promoted to the Championship. Broadhead scored five in 22 for Wigan in the league before his recall.