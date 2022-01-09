Sunderland were denied all three points at Wycombe after a last-gasp equaliser at Adams Park.

It looked like Stewart had scored the winner when he put the Black Cats ahead in stoppage-time, only for Joe Jacobson to snatch a dramatic leveller.

But what news has there been surrounding transfers?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Grigg

With the window nine days old, we take a look at the latest gossip surrounding Sunderland and their EFL rivals:

Sunderland make Will Grigg loan decision

Sunderland are preparing to recall Will Grigg from his loan stint at promotion rivals Rotherham United – according to reports.

Football League World state that Sunderland are ready to take up their option to recall the 30-year-old striker during the January transfer window.

After joining Sunderland from Wigan Athletic four seasons ago, Grigg has flopped on Wearside and spent time on loan at MK Dons last season.

The Northern Ireland international then joined Rotherham United on a temporary deal last summer.

However, with the Millers and Black Cats level on points and both battling for promotion, Sunderland are said to be considering a recall.

Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead was ruled out for three months with a hamstring injury after netting six goals in six games in all competitions before picking up an injury against Arsenal.

That leaves Ross Stewart as Sunderland’s only senior striker with bit-part players Aiden O’Brien and Benjo Kimpioka as cover.

The Harrogate Town view on Jack Diamond

Harrogate Town are confident that they will be reunited with Jack Diamond before the end of the month.

The on-loan Sunderland winger was recalled from his season-long stay at Wetherby Road by the Black Cats on Friday due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the Stadium of Light.

Diamond came off the bench on Saturday as the Wearsiders drew 3-3 with Wycombe Wanderers in League One.

Assistant manager Paul Thirlwell has told the Harrogate Advertiser that he is confident that six-goal Diamond will indeed return.

“It's a blow to lose Jack, he's been doing so well for us, but hopefully, all being well, he's going to be coming back before the end of the month," the ex-Sunderland midfielder said.

"I can't say that it will happen 100 per cent because Jack is a Sunderland player. The decision is not ours to make, so I can't guarantee it, but we've been in constant dialogue with them and I expect that he will return - that is the plan.

"He's been getting plenty of minutes here and he's developing. I know that they don't want a situation where he ends up staying there and not playing games.

"It might be that he has to stay there for a week or a couple of weeks, I don't know the extent of their Covid issues. But, Jack being here has been working well for all parties, so we look forward to him being able to come back to us."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.