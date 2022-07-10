Loading...

Sunderland AFC transfer gossip: Cats to battle Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and Anderlecht over winger

Sunderland are interested in Brighton & Hove Albion winger Reda Khadra – according to reports.

By James Copley
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 11:32 am

The Black Cats have concluded permanent deals for Leon Dajaku, Dan Ballard and Jack Clarke and have also secured the long-term futures of Lynden Gooch, Bailey Wright and Patrick Roberts.

However, there is still work to be done in the market with Sunderland in need of further reinforcements in multiple positions ahead of the club’s return to the Championship.

Sunderland are understood to have contacted Everton regarding a potential Wearside return for Nathan Broadhead. However, the Welshman has been training with Frank Lampard’s first team following Richarlison’s departure to Tottenham,

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Reda Khadra of Blackburn Rovers looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Derby County at Ewood Park on March 15, 2022 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Sunderland, though, have multiple irons in the fire and have identified Khadra for a potential transfer this summer. That’s according to Alan Nixon, who also states that Black Cats could face stiff competition from Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and Anderlecht.

The 21-year-old spent the last season on loan with Blackburn scoring 5 goals and registering 4 assists in 27 appearances.

CatsBlackburn RoversSheffield United