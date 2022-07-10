The Black Cats have concluded permanent deals for Leon Dajaku, Dan Ballard and Jack Clarke and have also secured the long-term futures of Lynden Gooch, Bailey Wright and Patrick Roberts.
However, there is still work to be done in the market with Sunderland in need of further reinforcements in multiple positions ahead of the club’s return to the Championship.
Sunderland are understood to have contacted Everton regarding a potential Wearside return for Nathan Broadhead. However, the Welshman has been training with Frank Lampard’s first team following Richarlison’s departure to Tottenham,
Sunderland, though, have multiple irons in the fire and have identified Khadra for a potential transfer this summer. That’s according to Alan Nixon, who also states that Black Cats could face stiff competition from Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and Anderlecht.
The 21-year-old spent the last season on loan with Blackburn scoring 5 goals and registering 4 assists in 27 appearances.