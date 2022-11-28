During the summer several Championship clubs were interested in a loan deal for Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer, yet the 20-year-old remained at Villa Park.

Sunderland, Middlesbrough and West Brom were among the clubs which were linked with the forward, while Preston were also said to be interested in re-signing Archer following a loan spell at Deepdale last season.

It was recently reported that Archer is hoping for a loan move in January, yet according to Lancs Live, Preston could be priced out of a move after Archer signed a new contract.

Cameron Archer of Aston Villa runs ahead of Joao Palhinha of Fulham during a Premier League match.

North End were said to be prepared to match wage offers from any other Championship clubs for Archer in the summer, but that was before the striker signed a new deal.