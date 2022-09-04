Sunderland AFC transfer gossip: Blackburn Rovers to target Ross Stewart in January if Ben Brereton Diaz is sold
Blackburn Rovers will target Sunderland striker Ross Stewart in January – according to reports.
That’s according to transfer insider Alan Nixon, who states that Rovers will make a move for the Scottish striker if Chile international Brereton Diaz is sold to a Premier League club in January.
Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman recently said he remains confident that contract talks with Ross Stewart will reach a ‘sensible conclusion’.
Stewart is technically out of contract at the end of this season, but Sunderland are protected by a clause that allows them to extend it automatically for a further season. Ideally, Sunderland hope to reward his progress and outstanding form with a new, long-term deal before then.
“Ross is someone that we've been having conversations with regarding his contractual status since Spring,” Speakman said.
“They're ongoing, positive conversations. We have the option of an extra year on Ross' contract so he's still got 22 months left, so I don't think we're in a situation where we need to be panicking about it.
“I appreciate that [the demand] when you've got a player with the profile of Ross and the success that he's had, he's a top guy who has come here, adapted and delivered.
“We want to get him tied down for longer, as you do with any player with that has done what he's done. We want to get to a solution on that, we want it to be right for Ross and the football club. I'm sure that there's a sensible conclusion.”