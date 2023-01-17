Porteous is said to have admirers in Italy, France, Belgium and England. A move to the Championship was thought to be most likely for the 23-year-old until interest from Italy. Sunderland, West Brom, Norwich City and Watford have all also been credited with an interest alongside Blackburn Rovers and Udinese.

The defender’s contract expires in the summer, meaning he is likely to depart during the January transfer window with the Daily Record stating that Blackburn have lodged a bid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Sunderland head coach and Hibs manager Lee Johnson said recently that he has no concerns about continuing to play Porteous. Hibs recently stated that they had given up hope of persuading the 23-year-old – whose current contract expires at the end of this season – to sign a new deal.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 21: Ryan Porteous of Hibernian sits injured during the Premier Sports Cup semi-final match between Hibernian and Rangers at Hampden Park on November 21, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Porteous is free to hold pre-contract talks with other clubs from the turn of the year, but manager Johnson has no worries about fielding the defender until he departs the club.

“Yeah, I’m 100 per cent confident on that,” he said when asked about Porteous’ focus. “I’ve maintained a really good personal relationship with Ryan over this period of time, and that’s because there’s a respect for how he is in training, for his personality, for his will to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad