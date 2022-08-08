Football Insider have stated that League One Fleetwood Town have “registered their interest” in Diamond as Scott Brown looks to bolster his attacking options.
The attacker made 24 appearances in the league during the 2020-21 season and netted a memorable goal against Lincoln City in one of Lee Johnson’s first games in charge.
Diamond also played in Sunderland’s opening-day win over Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light at the beginning of last season but was limited to appearances in the Carabao Cup after that.
He was then loaned to Harrogate Town in League Two having previously helped the club to promotion from the National League.
Most Popular
-
1
The stunning £975m market values of Championship squads this season and where Sunderland rank alongside Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and co
-
2
Sunderland AFC transfer gossip: Aiden McGeady urges Celtic's James McCarthy to join Alex Neil on Wearside
-
3
Sunderland AFC news: Black Cats favourites to sign Nathan Broadhead with new Everton contract unlikely
-
4
Transfer news: Leeds United set to sign Sunderland 'target' with ex-Wigan Athletic and Everton man set for move
-
5
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats miss out on £2.5m 'target' as ex-defender makes Switzerland move
The Gateshead-born man returned to Sunderland briefly to help the club during an outbreak of Covid-19 and featured in games against Wycombe and Lincoln City before going back to Harrogate
Despite a disrupted season, Diamond has enjoyed a fruitful season under Harrogate manager Simon Weaver, netting 13 times in League Two and providing a further six assists, taking his league goal contributions to an impressive 19 last campaign. Weaver recently stated Sunderland had rejected several Harrogate bids for the player
However, the 22-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Sunderland with the likes of Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts, Leon Dajaku Alex Pritchard, Elliot Embleton and Lynden Gooch able to operate on the wings and off the striker.
Diamond is under contract at Sunderland until 2024 and was given minutes by Alex Neil during pre-season but missed out on the match day squads against Coventry City and Bristol City.