Sunderland AFC news: Youngster travelling to England today ahead of Wearside medical
Jewison Bennette is travelling to England ahead of his Sunderland medical.
The Black Cats have so far signed Ellis Simms on loan whilst securing permanent deals for Aji Alese, Dan Ballard, Alex Bass and Leon Dajaku alongside a smattering of under-21 additions.
The Wearsiders are understood to still be very much active in the transfer market, however, with Alex Neil keen to add depth and competition to his squad following Saturday’s 1-0 win against Stoke City in the Championship.
And Bennette has become the latest name to be linked with a move to the Stadium of Light. The 18-year-old winger has been capped six times by Costa Rica and currently plays for Herediano in his homeland.
Kevin Jiminez, a Costa Rican journalist, had this to say on social media: “Jewison Bennette travels to England today to carry out medical tests with Sunderland, he will sign a 4-year contract with the English club.”