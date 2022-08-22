News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out

Sunderland AFC news: Youngster travelling to England today ahead of Wearside medical

Jewison Bennette is travelling to England ahead of his Sunderland medical.

By James Copley
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 7:33 pm

The Black Cats have so far signed Ellis Simms on loan whilst securing permanent deals for Aji Alese, Dan Ballard, Alex Bass and Leon Dajaku alongside a smattering of under-21 additions.

The Wearsiders are understood to still be very much active in the transfer market, however, with Alex Neil keen to add depth and competition to his squad following Saturday’s 1-0 win against Stoke City in the Championship.

And Bennette has become the latest name to be linked with a move to the Stadium of Light. The 18-year-old winger has been capped six times by Costa Rica and currently plays for Herediano in his homeland.

Costa Rica's Jewison Bennette (L) vies for the ball with Honduras´ Carlos Melendez during their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Central American qualifier match at the Romel Fernandez stadium in Panama City on November 16, 2021. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP) (Photo by EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Most Popular

Kevin Jiminez, a Costa Rican journalist, had this to say on social media: “Jewison Bennette travels to England today to carry out medical tests with Sunderland, he will sign a 4-year contract with the English club.”

YoungsterEnglandAlex NeilEllis Simms