The Black Cats have so far signed Ellis Simms on loan whilst securing permanent deals for Aji Alese, Dan Ballard, Alex Bass and Leon Dajaku alongside a smattering of under-21 additions.

The Wearsiders are understood to still be very much active in the transfer market, however, with Alex Neil keen to add depth and competition to his squad following Saturday’s 1-0 win against Stoke City in the Championship.

And Bennette has become the latest name to be linked with a move to the Stadium of Light. The 18-year-old winger has been capped six times by Costa Rica and currently plays for Herediano in his homeland.

Costa Rica's Jewison Bennette (L) vies for the ball with Honduras´ Carlos Melendez during their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Central American qualifier match at the Romel Fernandez stadium in Panama City on November 16, 2021. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP) (Photo by EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP via Getty Images)

