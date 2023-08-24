Sunderland AFC news: What Tony Mowbray said about Nasiriy Rusyn, transfers and Coventry City fixture
Sunderland are preparing to face Coventry City in the Championship - and Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray held his pre-match press conference on Thursday.
The Black Cats recorded their first win of the season with a 2-1 win over Rotherham last weekend, with Jobe Bellingham scoring his first senior goals.
Sunderland are still looking to strengthen before the end of this summer’s transfer window, particularly up front, while there could also be departures on Wearside in the coming weeks.
Here’s what was said at the Academy of Light as Mowbray spoke to the media:
RECAP: Tony Mowbray’s pre-match press conference
More to come...
That brings us to the end of the broadcast section of the press conference - but Mowbray has also spoken to the written press, including our reporter Phil Smith.
You can find more from the Black Cats boss and build-up to Saturday’s match over on the SAFC section of the Echo website.
Mowbray on Jobe Bellingham
“He was brought to the football club because the people who had seen him at Birmingham had seen him very closely.
“I think he’s a really young boy. We played him the highest player on the pitch really and he had to get in the box, and did get in the box.
“I think we have to be careful to think he’s a star. He’s a young boy who is working really hard who wants to get better and has lots to get better at.
“I think he is a young lad who will be in and out of this team as the season unfolds.
“Let’s see if we can sign some strikers who can put him under pressure to get in the team.
We will keep trying to develop him, keep trying to get him in those positions, to build him. I’m very conscious and I think he’s very conscious, he understands he still has a lot of work to do to become the footballer he wants to be.”
Could Rotherham win kick-start the season?
“Maybe. I think the team played pretty well the first two games.
Look at Ipswich who have won all three games, and yet I do sit here and think we had a huge proportion of the game against Ipswich. They scored from a deflected pass or shot.
“There’s no concern from us. You have to get points on the board but I did feel the team were in an alright place.
“You want to win, of course you do, but the defeats I wasn’t too disappointed thinking we’ve got so much work to do.
“We just have to keep the processes we’ve put in place and we’ll be fine for sure.”
Mowbray on the loan market
“The loan market is not necessarily part of the plans I would suggest.
“The loan market has been used, obviously Amad Diallo was here on loan last year.
“It’s not where the club look first, they would prefer to sign their own footballers and I think that’s the correct way to go about it.
“The model isn’t that, we are not going to fill this club full of loan players. We are going to try and sign our own players, polish them up and create value in them.
“I think the evidence of Amad last year shows a loan player can help players around them, give them confidence, give them belief and help the team function.
“These players if they’re coming from the Premier League have high quality but I think it’s important you don’t rely too heavily on loan players.”
Mowbray on Coventry
“They are a good team, we have been watching them.
“They beat Middlesbrough 3-0 in their home game and have had a couple of away games at Swansea and Leicester.
“They have invested or reinvested the money from their sales. I don’t know the numbers but if you read some reports, a final fee of £8million eventually for Ellis Simms.
“Then somebody cost more than that, their record signing the boy Wright. They have reinvested their money in the team, they have good players, are very solid and defensively really well structured.
“It will be a tough game for us.”
Mowbray on the transfer situation
“We are all working hard behind the scenes.
“We are all frustrated, everybody is working really, really hard to try and get deals done and there are lots of deals that seem to be on the cusp.
“I feel as if I’ve sat here for the last three or four press conferences saying they could be in tomorrow, and they haven’t.
“That’s not through, I don;t tell lies I don’t think. We are trying really hard to get these deals done and they are not easy.
“I have to sit here and be confident that by the end of this window we’ll have some strikers in the building, and by the end of the international break the likes of Ross Stewart, who is out on the grass, will be ready.
“The young French lad Eliezer is telling me he’s only two or three weeks away as well.”
“You can’t just go and bring one in because he has a number nine on his back. We have to get the right one for the club.”
Mowbray asked about Nasiriy Rusyn
“You know more than me.
“No, I haven’t got any information on that to be honest.”
Mowbray on Patrick Roberts’ injury
“Patrick generally plays every game and in my period here he has been very, very robust and available for us.
“He’ll be a loss for us but the good part is I’m sure he’ll be fit in a couple of weeks. He’ll train through the international break and be ready for the game after that.”
Mowbray is here
Latest on potential departures
Mowbray admitted last week he expects Alex Pritchard to leave the club before the end of the transfer window, with just a year left on the player’s contract.
There has also been uncertainty over the futures of Danny Batth and Lynden Gooch, who are also into the final 12 months of their current deals.
“I like Pritch,” said Mowbray last week.
“Pritch is a good player. I don’t want to get too prescriptive about it, but it looks like Pritch is going to leave the football club. We have to move past that, we have to move on - that’s football.
“Every footballer understands it is a transient game. I got a testimonial at Middlesbrough, I was there 12 years, but that’s very, very, rare in modern-day football. Footballers come, and then they move on, and supporters understand that.
“Alex’s situation is a little bit more complicated than I can discuss openly. He’s a good football player, but there is a fair percentage [chance] that he will leave the football club in the next few weeks.
“If he doesn’t, then we can have more discussions after the window shuts.”
Sunderland have also been considering a loan move for Jewison Bennette.