Despite Wimbledon’s relegation last season, Rudoni was hugely impressive, netting 12 goals and seven assists for the Dons and was named their Player of the Year.
The Sun reported recently that Sunderland had lodged a bid for the midfielder, although the Dons value Rudoni ‘substantially more’ than the £1million offered by the Black Cats.
That £1million package was said to have included add-ons. Wimbledon are said to be happy to let Rudoni leave but they remain eager to secure guaranteed cash up front for their academy product.
Championship rivals Bristol City have also reportedly seen a bid for Rudoni rejected this summer. However, it has emerged that Huddersfield Town are set to win the race for Rudoini’s signature.
It is understood that Huddersfield have agreed a fee for Rudoni with the player now set for a medical ahead of a four-year deal.