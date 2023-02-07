The Black Cats were interested in a deal for the striker during the January transfer window but the club couldn’t get a deal over the line. Sunderland signed Joe Gelhardt but have been left with just one striker after the injury to Ross Stewart.

“It was very concrete with Sunderland,” Nemeth admits. “But I made the decision to come to Hamburg, because I think the project here is better for me and my development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aji Alese penalty call?

Andras Nemeth

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has delivered his verdict on a key call during Millwall vs Sunderland in the Championship on Saturday.

There was a penalty shout for Millwall Sunderland centre-back Aji Alese seemingly holding back Tom Bradshaw inside the penalty area.

Gallagher told Sky Sports’ ref watch: “It’s clumsy and I think whatever the referee does, you back him, because he goes down, together – is there enough to give a penalty? The referee’s close, he has a good view. Difficult call.”

The two sides drew the game after Dennis Cirkin netted an equaliser at The Den after Millwall had taken a second half lead. Former Sunderland captain George Honeyman had a goal ruled out for offside during the clash in the first half.