Mowbray has also admitted players could leave Sunderland before the end of the window, with senior players Danny Batth, Alex Pritchard and Lynden Gooch attracting interest.

All three have just a year left on their Black Cats contracts and haven’t been named in the starting XI for the side’s first two league games.

“Listen, the question is a difficult one for me to answer,” said Mowbray when asked about the trio last week.

“I’ve been in football a long time and I understand how squads need a balance of experienced players - and I do think it’s different for all of them, really.

“Some of it might be about how much of your budget you’re going to commit to someone who might not be playing [regularly]. And some of it, players have outlays - cars, mortgages etc and when you get to the last year of your contract you start wanting to negotiate a new one. If you then hit an impasse... it seems like that to me.

“As you’ve suggested to me there, I’m only really interested in what happens on the grass,” he added.