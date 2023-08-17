Sunderland AFC news: Transfer latest as Cats chase striker deal plus team news ahead of Rotherham fixture
Sunderland are preparing to face Rotherham United in the Championship - with Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back following back-to-back league defeats against Ipswich and Preston, with both games finishing 2-1.
Sunderland are still looking to strengthen before the end of this summer’s transfer window, particularly up front, while there could also be departures on Wearside in the coming weeks.
We'll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Mowbray spoke to the media:
LIVE: Tony Mowbray's pre-match press conference
Potential departures
Mowbray has also admitted players could leave Sunderland before the end of the window, with senior players Danny Batth, Alex Pritchard and Lynden Gooch attracting interest.
All three have just a year left on their Black Cats contracts and haven’t been named in the starting XI for the side’s first two league games.
“Listen, the question is a difficult one for me to answer,” said Mowbray when asked about the trio last week.
“I’ve been in football a long time and I understand how squads need a balance of experienced players - and I do think it’s different for all of them, really.
“Some of it might be about how much of your budget you’re going to commit to someone who might not be playing [regularly]. And some of it, players have outlays - cars, mortgages etc and when you get to the last year of your contract you start wanting to negotiate a new one. If you then hit an impasse... it seems like that to me.
“As you’ve suggested to me there, I’m only really interested in what happens on the grass,” he added.
“So when we’re playing Luton away, I would prefer Danny Batth right in the middle there, heading the ball out of the box. But if you get to an impasse where there isn’t a new contract offer that’s suitable, and we’re seeing what else out there... but as I’ve said if there’s no sale when the window shuts then they’re here and part of it, and I’m sure you can ask me a different question then about their availability. At this moment, I’m just respectful of the players. I like them all and they did exceptionally well for the club last year in different roles.”
Transfer latest
Sunderland are still pushing to strengthen their forward line in the final two weeks of the transfer window.
“There’s time, and we have to get it right and not just get any old footballer,” said Mowbray ahead of last weekend’s match at Preston. “We’re working hard, and hopefully we’ll have the right.”
While reinforcements up front is the priority, Sunderland are also looking to bolster their central midfield options, with Evans and Matete out injured.
“The midfield area is quite light if you think that there’s Dan Neil, Pierre Ekwah, and then Jobe - after that you are into Chris Rigg, who is a 16-year-old boy,” said Mowbray last weekend.
“It’s an area that maybe we should be looking at.
“I think the reality is that we have to get the front end of the pitch sorted out first but we are mindful that we are a bit light in there.”
He added: “It’s an area that potentially we might look for a more experienced footballer to help the area out. Dan (Neil) is 21, Pierre (Ekwah) is 21 - it’s not as if they are 26 or 27 and have 300 appearances under their belts.”
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news - and there’s still a lengthy injury list.
Ross Stewart, Corry Evans, Aji Alese and Jay Matete all remain sidelined, while new signing Eliezer Mayenda has a hamstring injury.
Elliot Embleton and Jenson Seelt have returned to training but aren't expected to be available until next month.
Lynden Gooch could return after missing the Carabao Cup match against Crewe and game at Preston with a minor hamstring issue.
Chris Rigg is set to miss this weekend’s match after he was forced off with concussion playing for the under-21s side on Monday.
We’ll get a further update from Mowbray later today.
