Sunderland AFC news: Rumoured Kristjaan Speakman transfer 'target' joins League One club
Oxford United have signed Ateef Konate on loan from Nottingham Forest.
The 21-year-old had also been linked with a loan move to Sunderland before the January deadline closes tomorrow evening. However, The Echo understands that the Frenchman wasn’t a target for sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey.
It had been claimed last week that Sunderland are still pursuing a deal for the Nottingham Forest youngster with some claiming he was “close” to sealing a move to the Stadium of Light.
“I am really looking forward to it. I have been made to feel very welcome and it’s a great club.” Konate said on his arrival. “I want to play games, score my first goal and help the team and I know there are two home games this week so I am really looking forward to training and then being part of it.”
Karl Robinson added: “His scoring record this season is excellent. He can play all across the front line or as a 10, he is fast, very skilful and really exciting to watch. It’s great to get this over the line ahead of the Window closing and to have an extra day or two to work with him ahead of the game against Barnsley on Wednesday.”
Despite being unable to break into Forest’s first team in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest are likely to take up a 12-month option they have on the player’s contract, meaning the loan to Oxford United in League One suits all parties.