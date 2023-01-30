The 21-year-old had also been linked with a loan move to Sunderland before the January deadline closes tomorrow evening. However, The Echo understands that the Frenchman wasn’t a target for sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey.

It had been claimed last week that Sunderland are still pursuing a deal for the Nottingham Forest youngster with some claiming he was “close” to sealing a move to the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am really looking forward to it. I have been made to feel very welcome and it’s a great club.” Konate said on his arrival. “I want to play games, score my first goal and help the team and I know there are two home games this week so I am really looking forward to training and then being part of it.”

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Ateef Konate of Nottingham Forest during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Nottingham Forest and Bradford City at City Ground on August 11, 2021 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Karl Robinson added: “His scoring record this season is excellent. He can play all across the front line or as a 10, he is fast, very skilful and really exciting to watch. It’s great to get this over the line ahead of the Window closing and to have an extra day or two to work with him ahead of the game against Barnsley on Wednesday.”