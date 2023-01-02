The Black Cats have been in talks with Stewart over fresh terms for some time but an agreement has not yet been reached. The Scot’s contract expires in the summer, but the club holds an option to extend the deal by 12 months, leaving 18 months on his deal to run.

Stewart was injured in the warm-up to the Middlesbrough game back in September and was out of action until December when he returned off the bench to score against Hull City, then notching against Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day and Blackpool on New Year’s Day.

A host of clubs have been linked with the 26-year-old, who helped Sunderland to promotion from League One last season and has scored nine Championship goals in 11 appearances this campaign, including Brentford, Crystal Palace, Stoke City, Swansea City, Middlesbrough and Rangers.

Sunderland's Ross Stewart (centre) celebrates scoring from the penalty spot to make the score 1-1 during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland. Picture date: Monday December 26, 2022.

The Sun state that Sunderland have made an offer of around £10,000-a-week to Stewart, which is reportedly three times his current wages but significantly less than a Premier League deal.

Brentford have also been linked with a deal for Stewart after an injury to star man Ivan Toney. The Bees are waiting on scan results after Toney was forced off with a knee injury in Friday’s 2-0 win at West Ham.

