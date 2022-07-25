Sunderland are understood to have made an offer for the in-demand player who has enjoyed loan stints at Millwall and Ipswich Town in recent seasons, with Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers also showing an interest.
Parrott joined Antonio Conte’s squad for Spurs’ pre-season tour of South Korea and impressed whilst with the first-team squad.
Fooball.London suggested over the weekend that a resolution on Parrott’s short-term future ahead of the new season would be forthcoming in the coming days
However, fresh reports on Monday morning have stated that Preston North End are closing in on a deal to bring Parrott to Alex Neil’s former club.
Preston North End website Deepdale Digest claim that Parrott is indeed heading to Deepdale and not Wearside, with the publication citing that “sources close to both clubs” have indicated that a deal is agreed.