Sunderland are understood to have made an offer for the in-demand player who has enjoyed loan stints at Millwall and Ipswich Town in recent seasons, with Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers also showing an interest.

Parrott joined Antonio Conte’s squad for Spurs’ pre-season tour of South Korea and impressed whilst with the first-team squad.

Fooball.London suggested over the weekend that a resolution on Parrott’s short-term future ahead of the new season would be forthcoming in the coming days

DUBLIN, IRELAND - MARCH 29: Troy Parrott of Republic Of Ireland celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the international friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Lithuania at Aviva Stadium on March 29, 2022 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

However, fresh reports on Monday morning have stated that Preston North End are closing in on a deal to bring Parrott to Alex Neil’s former club.