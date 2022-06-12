De Bock struggled for regular minutes at Leeds United after signing a four-and-a-half year deal in 2018
The Belgian was signed by Thomas Christiansen after a long and successful spell with Club Brugge, but the Danish manager was replaced by Paul Heckingbottom just weeks after his arrival.
De Bock fell behind Barry Douglas and Tom Pearce in the pecking order following the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa, and was loaned back to the Belgian top tier, where he made 20 appearances for Oostende.
Sunderland moved for the left-back in 2019 under ex-head coach Jack Ross after Bryan Oviedo and Reece James left the club, but the player only made five League One appearances for the Black Cats.
Now, the former Belgian youth international has been released by Leeds United – who survived relegation in the Premier League – after his contract at Elland Road expired this summer.