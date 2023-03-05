Sunderland AFC news: Ex-youth teamer signs deal with non-league club after injury comeback
Ex-Sunderland youngster Andrew Nelson has returned to Darlington in non-league.
The 25-year-old striker played for the Black Cats’ youth teams between 2016 and 2019 but failed to make a senior appearance for the club’s first team and eventually departed following the Wearsiders’ relegation to League One.
Spells and Dundee, Torquay and Darlington followed after Nelson’s departure from the Academy of Light with the attacker struggling to kick start his career due to several serious injuries.
However, after returning to fitness, Neilson has now concluded his return to Darlington for what will be his third stint at the National League North side.
Darlo manager Alun Armstrong said: "Nella has joined us in training over the last two or three months, and he's looked stronger and fitter with every session, plus he's taken part in our pre-match warm-ups.
“He has put a huge amount of effort into this because he wants to play again for us. We must also thank Danny for everything he's done as well."