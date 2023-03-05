The 25-year-old striker played for the Black Cats’ youth teams between 2016 and 2019 but failed to make a senior appearance for the club’s first team and eventually departed following the Wearsiders’ relegation to League One.

Spells and Dundee, Torquay and Darlington followed after Nelson’s departure from the Academy of Light with the attacker struggling to kick start his career due to several serious injuries.

However, after returning to fitness, Neilson has now concluded his return to Darlington for what will be his third stint at the National League North side.

STEVENAGE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 19: Timothy Eyoma of Tottenham Hotspur battles for the ball with Andrew Nelson of Sunderland during the Premier League Two match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland at The Lamex Stadium on December 19, 2017 in Stevenage, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Darlo manager Alun Armstrong said: "Nella has joined us in training over the last two or three months, and he's looked stronger and fitter with every session, plus he's taken part in our pre-match warm-ups.